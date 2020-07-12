Hema Malini Reacts To Health Rumours: 'I Am Absolutely Fine'

Hema Malini shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dreamgirlhemamalini)

Actress Hema Malini, in her latest post on Instagram, reacted to rumours about being hospitalised and stated that she's "absolutely fine." The veteran actress, 71, shared a video of herself, in which she dismissed all the rumours about her health condition and made it clear that she is fine and healthy. Hema Malini's post arrived after rumours on social media stated that she was rushed to a hospital due to poor health. Refuting the rumours, Hema Malini wrote: "Dear all, thank you so much for showing your concern. I am absolutely fine with the blessing of Lord Krishna. Radhey radhey. You all stay home, stay safe."

See Hema Malini's post here:

The rumours about Hema Malini's health started doing the rounds on the Internet after superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, both of whom tested positive for COVID-19, were admitted to Mumbai Nanavati's Hospital on Saturday, reported news agency PTI. Earlier on Sunday, Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol also reacted to the rumours and quashed them in a tweet. She wrote: "My mother, Hema Malini, is fit and fine! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake, so please don't react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love and concern."

My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine ! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don't react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern . — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 12, 2020

On Sunday, Abhishek Bachchan's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter also tested positive for the coronavirus. The mother-daughter duo have been isolated at their home - Jalsa - in Mumbai. Jalsa, as well as, Big B's three other bungalows in Mumbai have been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Corporation or BMC.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also slammed rumours that her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, have tested COVID-19 positive, urging people not to spread misinformation.

(With inputs from PTI)