Hema Malini Has Been Looking For This Pic For Years And Finally Found It

Hema Malini shared this image. (courtesy dreamgirlhemamalini)

Highlights "I must have been 14 or 15 years old then," wrote Hema Malini

Hema Malini can be seen dressed as a Goddess in the picture

"My divine beauty mamma," wrote Esha Deol

Don't we all have that one picture that we absolutely love? The reason we brought this up today is because Bollywood veteran Hema Malini chanced upon a gem of a photograph that she had been trying to find for years. On Sunday, she shared a post, in which she revealed that the picture was special to her and that she wanted it to be used in her biography Beyond The Dreamgirl ( which was published in 2017). However, she couldn't find it then. The actress also added that the picture happens to from a photoshoot that she did before stepping into Bollywood. In the picture, Hema Malini, can be seen dressed as a Goddess. It was a photoshoot for a Tamil magazine, she revealed.

Sharing the stunning picture from her teen days (She was 14 or 15 years old then), Hema Malini wrote in her post: "I have been searching for this particular image of mine since many years. This was a photoshoot specially done for a Tamil magazine (don't exactly remember the name) but I remember that it was shot in AVM Studios way before my Hindi debut with Raj Kapoor sahab in Sapnon Ka Saudagar. I must have been 14 or 15 years old then."

The 72-year-old actress added, "I wanted to add this photograph in my biography Beyond The Dreamgirl when author Ram Kamal Mukherjee was writing it but sadly we couldn't find the image then. I am glad that finally I found this, and now I am sharing with you all." She added the hashtags #throwback, #nostalgia and #photoshoot.

In the comments section of Hema Malini's post, her daughter Esha Deol wrote: "My divine beauty mamma." See the post here:

Hema Malini was last seen in the romantic comedy Shimla Mirch, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao. She is best-known for her performances in films like Johnny Mera Naam, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, Sholay and Baghban, to name a few.