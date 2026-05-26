Hema Malini Calls Accepting Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan 'Euphoric': "Tears Welled Up"

Hema Malini penned an emotional note on Instagram after receiving Dharmendra's posthumous Padma Vibhushan on his behalf on May 25, describing the moment as deeply personal and overwhelming.

The veteran actor reflected on the ceremony, recalling how she felt Dharmendra's presence beside her as she walked up to accept the honour. She wrote, "An euphoric moment! A moment when I actually felt my husband Dharam ji's warm presence, holding my hand and guiding me to the dais where his Padma Vibhushan award awaited him."

Sharing details of the event, Hema Malini spoke about representing her husband at the Padma Awards ceremony. She expressed pride and spoke about the memories that came rushing back as she sat there.



She wrote, "Yesterday at the serene Padma Award function, as Her Excellency the President personally handed out the prestigious awards to the deserving achievers, I sat representing Dharam ji and felt an immense pride rise within me."

She went on to reflect on their life together, both as co-stars and later as partners, recalling Dharmendra's role in her life and family. She added, "Memories of the years spent with him, first as a co-star in so many hit movies and later as his life partner. Tears welled up as these thoughts were stirred within me."

In her note, Hema Malini also described Dharmendra as a caring husband, father, and grandfather, while highlighting his personality beyond cinema. She wrote, "He had been a loving and caring husband, an affectionate father and grandfather, a well-meaning friend, a true philosopher, and a trusted guide. Dharam Ji exemplified all these noble qualities and much more."

She further emphasised his nature as a person loved by many, writing, "He was a generous, giving, good human being recognised and loved by all who knew him."

Hema Malini said she accepted the award on behalf of the family and his fans, acknowledging their support over the years. She wrote, "I accepted the award with all humility on behalf of our entire family, millions of his fans, and well-wishers."

Concluding her note, she expressed gratitude and spoke about cherishing Dharmendra's memory, writing, "I thank the Almighty for having given me a wonderful soul mate, memories of whom I will cherish till the end of my life."

Summing up her feelings after the ceremony, she added, "These are my genuine outpourings, overwhelmed by the moment of receiving the nation's second most prestigious award, the Padma Vibhushan, on behalf of Dharam ji."



Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025.



Also Read: Hema Malini To NDTV Ahead Of Receiving Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan: 'He Represents The Soul Of India'