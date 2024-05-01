Heeramandi Star Sonakshi Sinha Says, "Some Directors Worship The Ground" Heroes Walk On

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha and the other Diamonds of Heeramandi - Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal - were recently in conversation with NDTV. During the chat, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her journey in the Hindi film industry, women getting equal respect to men and more. Recalling her early days in Bollywood, the Dabangg star said that she started her career with films where the "Hero was everything." She went on to say, "Even today there are some directors who live with that mentality. If the hero is on set, nothing else matters. They are worshipping the ground that the heroes walk on."

ICYDK, Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut in the blockbuster film Dabangg alongside Salman Khan. Talking about her experience, the actress said, "At that point in time, I was very new and I was getting the opportunity to be a part of these big films so anybody would jump at it and I did."

She added, "But eventually I realized maybe this is not what I want to continue doing but those films gave me the encouragement and the power to shoulder films on my own. So, everything is a journey and you just have to find your own way."

Heeramandi has a stellar ensemble cast that includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman and Taha Shah Badussha. Heeramandi will showcase the lives of courtesans, set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series can be summed up as an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. The series, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released today on Netflix.