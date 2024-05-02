Heeramandi Reviewed By Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal And Other Stars

A still from Heeramandi. (courtesy: bhansaliproductions)

After the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Netflix India's official Instagram handle shared a fun video of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities sharing their thoughts on the magnum opus. Alia Bhatt, who has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi, said during the series' premiere, "I have been waiting for it from the time I heard Sir was making it. Portrayed on Netflix, where the whole world will see his artistry. That's hours and hours of Sir so I am so excited." Vicky Kaushal, who will work with the director in Love & War, said, "The world building that Sanjay Sir is capable of doing is just unmatchable."

Shantanu Maheshwari, star of Gangubai Kathiawadi, said, "Sanjay Sir, hats off, jo harkatein karte hain, karwate hain artists se, you know sirf Sir hi karwa sakte hain (Only Sanjay Sir can do it)." Vijay Varma said, "magnificent drama." Shweta Tripathi added, "This is so beautiful, so poetic." Wamika Gabbi described the series as "sparkly." Zayed Khan said, "It was extremely grand, extremely rich. Only a master craftsman could make something like this." Sayani Gupta said, "Beautiful. Richa Chadha in the second episode is unbelievably good." The video also features Tanishaa Mukerji, Mini Mathur, Adah Sharma, Zayed Khan and mom Zarine, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Rohit Roy.

The video on the caption shared by Netflix India read, "Gorgeous, magnificent, magical - the stars could not stop gushing about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's beautiful world at Heeramandi's Premiere! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is now streaming, only on Netflix."

Check out the video here:

Heeramandi opened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the series a 3 star rating out of 5 and he wrote, "Bhansali draws the very best out of the six principal members of the cast - Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal." He added, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar isn't all pomp and show. Both nostalgic and elegiac, it contains a core that is worth more than all the glitter and glory of its packaging."