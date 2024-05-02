Is It Time For Weekend Binge Already? Heeramandi Stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari's Posts Suggest So

Stars of Heeramandi. (courtesy: aslisona,aditiraohydari)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi, which marked his web debut, released on OTT giant Netflix on Wednesday. After the show's release, Sonakshi Sinha, who plays the fierce Fareedan, shared a set of pictures along with a TV set and she wrote, "Just finished an 8 hour marathon of Heeramandi. I'm speechless! Please watch and tell me what you thought in comments." In the comments section, Renee Sen wrote, "It's the third picture for me." Aditi Rao Hydari, who stars as the endearing Bibbojaan, watched the series and she wrote on Instagram, "Heeramandi and chill. Streaming now."

This is what Sonakshi Sinha posted:

Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's post here:

Sanjeeda Sheikh, who stars as Waheeda in the series, shared this post on Instagram to celebrate the release of her show and she wrote, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is now streaming, only on Netflix."

Heeramandishowcases the lives of courtesans, set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series is an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. No spoilers included. You are welcome.

Heeramandi opened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the series a 3 star rating out of 5 and he wrote, "Bhansali draws the very best out of the six principal members of the cast - Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal." He added, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar isn't all pomp and show. Both nostalgic and elegiac, it contains a core that is worth more than all the glitter and glory of its packaging."