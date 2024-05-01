Manisha Koirala On The Possibility Of Love: 'Will Be Nice But I Won't Waste Time Waiting For Him'

Image instagrammed by Manisha Koirala. (courtesy: ManishaKoirala)

Manisha Koirala, who made a stunning appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi, opened up about the scope of love and male companionship in her life in a recent interview with Zoom. The Khamoshi actor was asked if she feels the need of a partner at this stage of her life. Manisha told Zoom, "I definitely feel as if there was a male figure in my life. If there was a partner in my life, Probably, it'll be nice to have that. But I have to be very honest: main uske liye intezaar karke apna time waste nahi karungi (I won't waste my time waiting for him). Agar mere kismat mein likhi hai, then I'll get that (If someone is there in my destiny, I will get him). Agar nahi hai, toh bhi thik hai (If it doesn't happen, it's still okay). Mujhe lagta hai, I'm living a full life."

Manisha also added that she has a strong family to support her. She said, "I have loving friends and strong family support. Other than that work is doing great. I love travelling. There's no financial crunch by the grace of god. I am in a very good space. I feel complete by myself. But yes, if I had a good companion, why not?" For the unversed, Manisha Koirala was previously married to Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal. They parted ways in 2012, two years after they got married.

During the promotions of Heeramandi, Manisha Koirala talked about her journey in the film industry, life after battling cancer and her experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years. During her interaction with NDTV, Manisha said, "When I was offered this project, I was in Nepal, gardening and I was really thrilled. I waited for such a long time. It took 28 years of waiting and finally Sanjay came with a good project and i told him, 'Sanjay don't take another 28 years to offer me another good one.'"

She continued, "I have seen his movies after Khamoshi. So much pleasure and joy it gives me to see his career graph and one after the other brilliant film he has made. At this age and stage in my life when I was offered this, I was really thrilled."

Heeramandi opened to largely positive reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Bhansali tempers his maximalist methods with restraint. The series is a celebration of as well as a lament for a house of spirited courtesans yearning for dignity and liberty in the tumultuous final years of the British Raj, an era marked by the rapidly declining clout of the nawabs who were the chief patrons of the nautch girls of Heeramandi." The series stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah.