Heart Of Stone: Gal Gadot Gives A Shout Out To Alia Bhatt. Bonus - Their Adorable Selfie

Alia Bhatt with Gal Gadot. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone. The mom-to-be jetted off to Europe to finish filming the forthcoming Tom Harper-directorial. While the actress shared a string of images from the sets of the film along with the cast and crew on Instagram, Alia also received a shout out from Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. The film features Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt as intelligence operatives. Other international stars who are featuring in the film are Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo and Matthias Schweighofer.

In the caption, Alia thanked her co-stars and the director for an "unforgettable experience" and revealed she's coming "back home." "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful Gal Gadot .. my director Tom Harper ... Jamie Dornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can't wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now ..I'm coming home babyyyyyy."

Gal Gadot commented on the post and wrote, "We miss you already." She also shared an Instagram story with Alia, writing, "Give some love to my girl Alia Bhatt. Who wrapped on Heart of Stone today. Such an amazing talent. And such a great person." Alia shared Gal's post and reacted: "Thank you for being so wonderful." Heart of Stone is an American spy film, to be released on Netflix.

Alia, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has several projects on the professional front. While Heart of Stone marks her first international film, she will star in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in September alongside Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

She is currently gearing up for the release of Darlings, her maiden production.