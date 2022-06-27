For Alia Bhatt's 'Baby' Post, Big Love From Co-Star Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra And Others

Alia Bhatt shared this picture (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt caused a commotion on the Internet today with one fell post. On Monday morning, the actress shared a photo of herself on a hospital bed looking at a monitor. With her is husband Ranbir Kapoor – rather, someone who is presumably Ranbir Kapoor because he is pictured from behind. Alia and Ranbir, if it is him, are looking at a monitor, the screen of which is mostly obscured by a red heart overlaid. "Our baby coming soon," Alia captioned the post casually, as if she wasn't dropping some sort of bombshell. Unsurprisingly, the Internet is beside itself. Not everyone is convinced that the post is a pregnancy announcement and while there's always a chance that Alia and Ranbir are simply on publicity duty for upcoming film Brahmastra, many of their friends and family have left messages congratulating the couple.

Among these messages are some from Alia Bhatt's co-stars including Israeli star Gal Gadot with whom Alia is filming Heart Of Stone, her international debut. Gal succinctly left a string of red hearts in the comments thread. Ajay Devgn, who appeared in Alia's last film Gangubaai Kathiawadi, wrote, "Congratulations you two." Priyanka Chopra, with whom Alia is meant to be co-starring in road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, wrote: "Congratulations honey! Yaaay! Can't wait." Zoya Akhtar, who directed Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy and will write and produce Jee Le Zaraa also left a comment as did Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon, Bipasha Basu and any number of other stars.

See Alia Bhatt's post here:

Here's a selection of comments from Alia and Ranbir's friends and colleagues:

Brahmastra, which may well turn out to be the "baby" of the post, is the film which led to the Alia-Ranbir romance and then wedding. The couple began dating after being cast together in the fantasy film – or rather films – and married this year in April.

The 'Astraverse' is a trilogy of three fantasy films directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The first Brahmastra film will release on September 9.