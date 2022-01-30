'He Doesn't Need Music': Allu Arjun's Writes A Special Note For Singer Sid Sriram For Mesmerizing Performance On Srivalli

Allu Arjun posted this. (Image courtesy: alluarjunonline)

On Sunday, Allu Arjun shared a special shout out post to singer Sid Sriram, who crooned the hit track Srivalli for his recent blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. Sharing on his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a note appreciating Sriram for his stage performance on song Srivalli at the movie's pre-release event Allu Arjun shared how the singer won everybody's heart at the event by performing live at the event without the support of any musical instruments. Sharing the post, Allu wrote: "Wanted to write this at leisure. My brother Sidsriram Garu was singing "Srivalli" on stage at the pre-release event. He started singing without music &I was waiting for the musical instruments to start slowly supporting his vocals. But they didn't. And he kept singing without any music. I was blown away. It was sounding so magical I thought in my head... "He doesn't need music... He is Music." The actor also shared a clip from the show in which the singer can be seen singing Srivalli. Meanwhile, Arjun and co-star Rashmika Mandanna were seen stunned by Sriram's melodious voice.

Sriram also re-shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Garu, you are a legend. I'm humbled and honoured by your words brother. So much love to you."

Arjun recently received a warm welcome from his family after he returned home from a 16-day long trip to Dubai on Saturday. Arha and Ayaan decorated the house with rose petals and wrote, "welcome nana" on the floor. Allu Arjun shared the photo of the surprise and captioned it as "sweetest welcome after 16 days abroad." The photo also features Arha admiring the flower decoration and glimpses of his son Ayaan standing. Dressed in tie and dye t-shirt and pyjamas, Arha looks adorable.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Allu Arjun will be next seen in Venu Sriram's Icon, which is slated to release on March 16, 2022. He will also be seen in the second part of Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule, the film will release in November this year.