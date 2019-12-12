Hazel Keech's Birthday Wish For 'Husband' Yuvraj Singh Is All About 'Joy And Happiness,' 'Love You Biwi,' He Comments

Hazel Keech with Yuvraj Singh. (Image courtesy: hazelkeechofficial)

Highlights Yuvraj Singh celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday

Hazel Keech wished him on social media

"Happy birthday, husband!" she wrote

Yuvraj Singh is having the time of his life on his 38th birthday. The former cricketer turned a year older on Thursday and making the occasion extra special for him, Hazel Keech posted a really sweet birthday wish for her "husband" on social media. In her post, Hazel stated that as Yuvraj celebrated his birthday with his friends on Thursday, she spent the day with a "small part of him" - his coffee mug. Sharing a picture of the coffee mug, which has Yuvraj's name written on it, Hazel Keech wrote: "Happy birthday, husband! I know you are having a mad time with your friends right now, so today I have a small part of you with me (your coffee mug). You are always with me as I'm always with you! I wish you only joy, peace and happiness.... All ironically you get all that from me! I love you."

Yuvraj Singh immediately reacted to her post and dropped an adorable comment for his wife: "Love you, biwi." Take a look:

A screenshot of Yuvraj's comment on Hazel's post.

Birthday wishes also came from Kim Sharma, who is rumoured to be Yuvraj Singh's former girlfriend. She shared a picture of herself and him on her Instagram story and wrote: "Happy birthday, doofus. Have the best year and life."

Coming back to Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, the couple got married in November 2016 in a Sikh ceremony in Chandigarh, which was followed by a wedding as per Hindu rituals in Goa. The latter was attended by guests like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and others.