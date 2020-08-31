Have You Met Kareena Kapoor's Favourite Co-Star Leo Di Caprio? Sorry, We Meant Leo

Kareena Kapoor with Leo. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Can you guess who Kareena Kapoor's favourite co-star is? Well, an obvious guess might be her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan but that isn't the right answer. On Monday, mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor revealed who her favourite co-star is in her latest Instagram post. The actress posted a BTS video from a shoot, in which she can be seen posing with a pug named Leo. "Shooting with my favourite co-star Leo Di Caprio my Leo," Kareena Kapoor captioned the post. In the video, a happy Kareena Kapoor, dressed in a black outfit from head-to-toe, can be seen posing with her favourite co-star. In the comments section, Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, dropped a purple heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor frequently shares pictures from her shoot diaries, most of which take place at her home in Mumbai. Last week, the actress shared a picture from her "new normal" lifestyle and she wrote: "Another day, another shoot ... My warriors." Here are some more posts from her shoot diaries:

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan shared the big news of their pregnancy earlier this month. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the couple said in a joint statement. The couple got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects include Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. The actress was last seen in the hit film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film also featured Ranvir Shorey and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.