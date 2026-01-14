Viral <i>Toxic</i> Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash Over Intimate Scene

Kannada superstar Yash's much-anticipated film Toxic has landed in legal trouble after several complaints were filed over its viral "intimate car scene." The actress who featured in the scene alongside Yash triggered speculation over her identity after the teaser dropped on January 8. To satisfy internet's curiosity, director Geetu Mohandas revealed the woman's identity in an Instagram Story. The actress has been identified as Beatriz Taufenbach.

Amid intense backlash over the scene and online scrutiny, the actress appears to have deleted her Instagram account.

According to reports, Beatriz is a Brazilian model and actress who began her career as a model in 2014. She is also a singer.

Toxic in Trouble

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Women's Wing submitted a formal complaint to the Karnataka State Women's Commission, objecting to the teaser. In its complaint, the party alleged that the visuals in the recently released teaser are "obscene" and "explicit," claiming they adversely affect the social well-being of women and children while undermining Kannada cultural values.

Following the complaint, the Commission asked the Censor Board to take necessary action.

Sources in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clarified that the teaser was released exclusively on YouTube and thus does not fall under the certification body's jurisdiction. CBFC officials noted that certification is mandatory only for films and trailers intended for theatrical exhibition. As a result, online promotional content on digital platforms remains outside the CBFC's purview.

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has also filed a formal complaint with the CBFC, objecting to the "obscene, sexually explicit, and morally offensive" scenes in the teaser.

According to the complaint document addressed to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, the Toxic teaser contains "scenes that are grossly obscene, sexually explicit, and vulgar in nature."

"The said trailer is being widely circulated on various social media platforms without any effective restriction, thereby exposing the general public—including minors and young persons—to content that is legally impermissible and socially harmful," he stated.

How Geetu Mohandas Reacted

Ever since the teaser dropped, it has become the talk of the town. Slamming the trolls with a cryptic Instagram Story, director Geetu Mohandas wrote: "Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc., etc."

While a section of the internet questioned the scene's relevance in the teaser, director Ram Gopal Varma applauded Mohandas for her bold move.

Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. The film is set to clash at the box office with Dhurandhar Part 2 on March 19.