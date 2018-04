Has Kapil Sharma's Family Time... Co-star Neha Pendse Quit The Show?

Highlights "I haven't quit Family Time With Kapil Sharma," said Neha Pendse She made her debut as an actress with 1999 film Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin Neha is best known for her role in May I Come In Madam

Comedian Kapil Sharma'sco-star Neha Pendse told DNA that she had 'no idea' about the status of the show, which subsequently led her to take up other projects on other channels. Reacting to the rumours of her quitting Kapil Sharma's show, Neha Pendse told DNA , "I haven't quit. But yes, Sony was kind enough to let me go over to. Honestly, I have no idea what's the status on)." The makers ofhave decided to put the show on hold after comedian Kapil Sharma was unavailable to shoot for new episodes, reported Indian Express The rumours about Neha Pendse quitting Kapil Sharma's comeback show started doing the rounds when several pictures and videos of her shooting on the sets ofsurfaced on the internet. A fan club also shared a teaser video of Neha Pendse's forthcoming appearance on TV showTake a look at some of Neha Pendse's pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media: Talking about taking up new projects, Neha Pendse told DNA , "Even my timings with Kapil Sharma's show andwouldn't have clashed if I would have been shooting for. That way, I am doing another show,too, and that's for SAB TV."Neha Pendse started her career in Bollywood with 1999 filmheadlined by Sunny Deol and Mahima Chaudhry. Neha had been simultaneously working in Tamil and Marathi film industry.