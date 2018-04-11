Has Kapil Sharma's Family Time... Co-star Neha Pendse Quit The Show?

Comedian Kapil Sharma's Family time With Kapil Sharma co-star Neha Pendse told DNA that she had 'no idea' about the status of the show, which subsequently led her to take up other projects on other channels. Reacting to the rumours of her quitting Kapil Sharma's show, Neha Pendse told DNA, "I haven't quit Family Time With Kapil Sharma. But yes, Sony was kind enough to let me go over to Entertainment Ki Raat 2. Honestly, I have no idea what's the status on Family Time With Kapil Sharma (FTWKS)." The makers of Family Time With Kapil Sharma have decided to put the show on hold after comedian Kapil Sharma was unavailable to shoot for new episodes, reported Indian Express.
The rumours about Neha Pendse quitting Kapil Sharma's comeback show started doing the rounds when several pictures and videos of her shooting on the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat 2 surfaced on the internet. A fan club also shared a teaser video of Neha Pendse's forthcoming appearance on TV show Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double.
"Even my timings with Kapil Sharma's show and Entertainment Ki Raat 2 wouldn't have clashed if I would have been shooting for FTWKS. That way, I am doing another show, Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double too, and that's for SAB TV."
Neha Pendse started her career in Bollywood with 1999 film Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin headlined by Sunny Deol and Mahima Chaudhry. Neha had been simultaneously working in Tamil and Marathi film industry.