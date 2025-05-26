Harshvardhan Rane And Sonam Bajwa's <i>Deewaniyat</i> Gets A New Title

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) The title of the upcoming Hindi film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa has been changed. The film, which was tentatively titled ‘Deewaniyat', has undergone a title change.

Titled ‘Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', the film now has a new team at the helm after it switched production houses. This change comes on the heels of the film's transition from Vikir Films to Play DMF, Anshul Garg's rapidly rising production house. The creative leads of the new team have decided that the previous title no longer aligned with the evolved narrative and branding of the project.

‘Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' reflects a deeper emotional core and a more personalised love saga, and is touted as a story of madness, intensity, and romantic obsession. According to sources close to the team, the new title better encapsulates the passion-driven narrative and the dramatic tone of the film.

The title change also marks a fresh start for the movie under its new leadership, and with principal photography already underway, fans can expect the first poster and trailer under the updated title soon.

Earlier, the actor took to social media to share his excitement over the film's powerful and emotionally driven narrative. The actor posted pictures of him on his social media, calling the film's script “his strongest written script till date”. He also expressed his deep appreciation for the team behind the project.

Prior to this, it was learnt that Harshvardhan, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology (Honours), will have to multitask between his exams and shoot for his upcoming film in June. Harshvardhan took to Instagram stories, where he shared snippets of his study routine as he was writing down the lectures.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)