Harsh Gujral Bids Emotional Goodbye To <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i> After Grand Finale

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has come to an end, with Avinash Tiwari taking home the winner's title. While the finale became a big moment for the actor, comedian Harsh Gujral also left the show with happy memories.

He shared an emotional note about the people he met and the experiences he had on the show. Harsh also thanked host Rohit Shetty for guiding him and supporting him throughout the competition.

The comedian claimed he spent last 10 years travelling to different cities for work and has performed more than 4000 shows. Despite his long experience in entertainment, Harsh said leaving Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was not easy for him.

Taking to Instagram, Harsh Gujral wrote, “Dear Khatron Ke Khiladi, baaki shows ke liye khatra ban gaya. In the last 10 years, I've done more than 4000 shows, been a part of so many TV shows, stood on stage countless times and faced the camera more times than I can remember. But you, you were the best out of the lot.”

“Khatron Ke Khiladi ka finale karke Delhi ke liye fly kar raha hoon (After the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I am flying to Delhi) and for the first time, I'm leaving a city with a heavy heart. Main toh roz ek naye sheher mein hota hoon, (I regularly travel to different cities), but this show has given me something that I know I'll carry with me forever. Friends. Brothers. Mentors. Memories and so much more.”

Harsh Gujral added that he never expected Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 to become such an important part of his life. The stunt based reality show became a special memory for him. He also remembered how the channel had once encouraged him to find someone like him or become a contestant in the next season.

Harsh further thanked Rohit Shetty by sharing that he respects the filmmaker and will feel proud if he can become even a little bit like him. Harsh also praised the way Rohit took care of the contestants, guided them and stood with them during difficult tasks. He said the host believed in him, encouraged him to do better and made his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey very special.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avinash Mishra Takes Home Trophy, Rs 20 lakh And A Luxury Car