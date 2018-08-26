Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sonakshi Sinha's Film Picks Up Pace Over The Weekend

A still from Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The movie made Rs 6.73 crores in two days The film made Rs 2.70 crores on Friday It collected Rs 4.03 crores on Saturday

Sonakshi Sinha's new release Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has fetched almost double the amount on Saturday as it did on opening day, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Friday, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi kicked off on a low note and managed to make Rs 2.70 crores. On Saturday, the film raked in a collection of Rs 4.03 crores, pushing the total amount to Rs 6.73 crores. As per Mr Adarsh's prediction, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is expected to perform even better on Sunday, which is Raksha Bandhan day. Sharing Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi's box office report card, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi shows healthy growth on Sat... Sun is expected to be better."

The movie is a sequel to 2016 comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi, starring Abhay Deol, Diana Penty and Ali Fazal. In his tweet, Mr Adarsh added that the new movie is expected to score a similar amount in its first weekend as was recorded by the first pasrt: "Opening weekend biz is expected to be in the same range as the first part [Happy Bhag Jayegi had collected Rs 10.71 cr]... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 4.03 cr. Total: Rs 6.73 cr. India biz."

Advertisement

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee, who assigned one-and-a-half stars to the film, writes: "The primary problem with Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi isn't that it is pure drivel. That is something that could be pardoned in Bollywood laugh riot. But here, the hilarity quotient is low. The precursor had delivered on at least a part of the promise inherent in the quirky premise. This one goes through the motions without ever coming close to finding a genuine rhythm."

In the Mudassar Aziz-directed film, Sonakshi stars as Navpreet Kaur, who plays Happy #2 in the movie while Diana Penty is Harpreet Kaur - Happy #1. Jimmy Sheirgill reprises his role as Daman Singh while Diana too returns with an extended cameo as the original happy. While Ali Fazal also makes a brief appearance in the movie, Jassi Gill makes his debut in the "Happy" franchise with the movie.