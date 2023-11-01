'Happy Birthday My Love,' Hrithik Roshan Writes In His Post For Girlfriend Saba Azad

Saba Azad with Hrithik Roshan. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

On Saba Azad's 38th birthday, boyfriend Hrithik Roshan shared a super cute post on Instagram, on Wednesday. Sharing a happy picture with the birthday girl, Hrithik wrote, "We all look for that place. That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership - just enough, to be able to shout out together "C'mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure. That's what it feels like with you. Like home. That's where the adventure begins...Creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you. Let's adventure on. Happy birthday my love."

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Saba Azad recently accompanied Hrithik to his mother Pinkie Roshan's birthday.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating actor Arslan Goni.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up.

Saba Azad, a singer-musician, has featured in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was also in the web series Rocket Boys 2. She recently starred in the series Who's Your Gynac, which got a huge shout out from boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.