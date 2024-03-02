'Happy Birthday Baaghi,' Disha Patani Writes In Wish For Tiger Shroff

A throwback of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani wished ex-boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff on his 34th birthday with a throwback picture. Posting a throwback picture with the actor on her Instagram stories, Disha Patani wrote, "Happy birthday Baaghi. May you keep kicking higher and higher." Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff frequently trend for their social media exchanges. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 hit action film Baaghi 2. The actress shared screen space with Tiger in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me. Disha also shared screen space with Tiger's father Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

See Disha Patani's wish for Tiger here:

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were rumoured to be dating earlier. The actor opened up about his and Disha Patani's break-up on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Karan Johar asked Tiger: "Are you dating her just now because there was rumoured break up?" To this, Tiger replied, "Oh really? Well, there has been speculation on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." When Karan Johar asked Karan Johar "That's it, so you are single then?" Tiger replied "Yea, I think so."

In terms of work, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ganapath. He will next be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. He will also star in Singham Again. Th film is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe of films.