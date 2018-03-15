Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 'Wish You Happiness Always,' Tweet Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif And Others

For Aamir Khan's fans, it's a day for double celebration, as he also joined Instagram today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 15, 2018 00:07 IST
Aamir Khan photographed with wife Kiran Rao at Mumbai airport

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aamir Khan turned 53 today
  2. Katrina, Madhuri, and Preity posted pictures and videos of him
  3. Aamir made his Instagram debut with a collage of his mother's picture
On Aamir Khan's 53rd birthday, his colleagues from film industry are constantly sending their best wishes. His co-stars Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta, Madhuri Dixit, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and several sports personalities including Sachin Tendulkar and Geeta Phogat wished him on social media. Aamir's Thugs Of Hindostan co-star Katrina shared a video of them from the dance rehearsals on Instagram and wrote, "Happy happpyyy birthday to you @_aamirkhan ..... dancing into the year like ..... here's to many more dances together, hanging off straps, hoops etc. Oh ...and welcome to Instagram." For Aamir Khan's fans, it's a day for double celebration as he also joined Instagram today. As his first post, Aamir posted a beautiful collage of his beloved mother Zeenat Hussain. He captioned the post, "The person because of whom I am who I am..."

See all the birthday wishes for Aamir Khan







Happy walla birthday tauji

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on



Happy birthday to the BEST!

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on







Aamir already has a massive social media following - 37 million users - across Twitter and Facebook. And now with him joining Instagram, the numbers are soaring high.

Aamir, who was in Jodhpur shooting of his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, flew in to Mumbai to be with his family on his birthday. Aamir was welcomed at the airport by his wife Kiran Rao. As an annual ritual, Aamir celebrated his birthday with the media and shared some updates about the film, Big B's health among several other things.

Comments
Aamir will reportedly fly back tomorrow to resume the shoot in Jodhpur.



aamir khan birthday

