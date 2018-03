Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 'Wish You Happiness Always,' Tweet Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif And Others

Highlights Aamir Khan turned 53 today Katrina, Madhuri, and Preity posted pictures and videos of him Aamir made his Instagram debut with a collage of his mother's picture

On Aamir Khan's 53rd birthday, his colleagues from film industry are constantly sending their best wishes. His co-stars Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta, Madhuri Dixit, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and several sports personalities including Sachin Tendulkar and Geeta Phogat wished him on social media. Aamir'sco-star Katrina shared a video of them from the dance rehearsals on Instagram and wrote, "Happy happpyyy birthday to you @_aamirkhan ..... dancing into the year like ..... here's to many more dances together, hanging off straps, hoops etc. Oh ...and welcome to Instagram." For Aamir Khan's fans, it's a day for double celebration as he also joined Instagram today. As his first post, Aamir posted a beautiful collage of his beloved mother Zeenat Hussain. He captioned the post, "The person because of whom I am who I am..."See all the birthday wishes for Aamir KhanAamir already has a massive social media following - 37 million users - across Twitter and Facebook. And now with him joining Instagram, the numbers are soaring high.Aamir, who was in Jodhpur shooting of his upcoming film, flew in to Mumbai to be with his family on his birthday. Aamir was welcomed at the airport by his wife Kiran Rao. As an annual ritual, Aamir celebrated his birthday with the media and shared some updates about the film, Big B's health among several other things. Aamir will reportedly fly back tomorrow to resume the shoot in Jodhpur.