Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 'Wish You Happiness Always,' Tweet Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif And Others

On Aamir Khan's 53rd birthday, his colleagues from film industry are constantly sending their best wishes. His co-stars Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta, Madhuri Dixit, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and several sports personalities including Sachin Tendulkar and Geeta Phogat wished him on social media. Aamir's Thugs Of Hindostan co-star Katrina shared a video of them from the dance rehearsals on Instagram and wrote, "Happy happpyyy birthday to you @_aamirkhan ..... dancing into the year like ..... here's to many more dances together, hanging off straps, hoops etc. Oh ...and welcome to Instagram." For Aamir Khan's fans, it's a day for double celebration as he also joined Instagram today. As his first post, Aamir posted a beautiful collage of his beloved mother Zeenat Hussain. He captioned the post, "The person because of whom I am who I am..."
Highlights
- Aamir Khan turned 53 today
- Katrina, Madhuri, and Preity posted pictures and videos of him
- Aamir made his Instagram debut with a collage of his mother's picture
See all the birthday wishes for Aamir Khan
Happy birthday Aamir.— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 14, 2018
Wish you happiness always!
Welcome on Instagram. New beginnings... @aamir_khan
Happy birthday to my dearest @aamir_khan May U always break records, change mindsets & make delightful & relevant films. Muaah #AamirKhanpic.twitter.com/qxrscX9uY3— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 14, 2018
Happy birthday, @aamir_khan. You are a superstar and that's no secret... HaHaHa Wish you the best always my friend. pic.twitter.com/qbUXsARKMI— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2018
Aamir already has a massive social media following - 37 million users - across Twitter and Facebook. And now with him joining Instagram, the numbers are soaring high.
Aamir, who was in Jodhpur shooting of his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, flew in to Mumbai to be with his family on his birthday. Aamir was welcomed at the airport by his wife Kiran Rao. As an annual ritual, Aamir celebrated his birthday with the media and shared some updates about the film, Big B's health among several other things.
