Hanu-Man Box Office Collection Day 7: Teja Sajja's Film Is A 'Success Story'

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Hanu-Man, the surprise winner in the Pongal/Sankranti movie race, is showing no signs of slowing down. Released alongside big-ticket films such as Dhanush's Captain Miller, Vijay Sethupathi - Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas and Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Hanu-Man has emerged as “a success story”, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a post on X [formerly Twitter]. In a detailed note replete with box office figures for Day 7, Taran Adarsh wrote: “#HanuMan emerges a SUCCESS STORY… Excellent trending on weekdays: Mon to Wed collects HIGHER than Fri, which says it all… Should score an impressive number in Week 2 as well. #HanuMan Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.17 cr, Mon 3.80 cr, Tue 2.60 cr, Wed 2.25 cr, Thu 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.92 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. #Telugu version in #NorthIndia: Fri 24 lacs, Sat 40 lacs, Sun 45 lacs, Mon 28 lacs, Tue 17 lacs, Wed 15 lacs, Thu 8 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.77 cr.” Hanu-Man was released on January 12.

#HanuMan emerges a SUCCESS STORY… Excellent trending on weekdays: Mon to Wed collects HIGHER than Fri, which says it all… Should score an impressive number in Week 2 as well.#HanuMan Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.17 cr, Mon 3.80 cr, Tue 2.60 cr, Wed 2.25 cr, Thu 1.90 cr.… pic.twitter.com/kfLlwBJC18 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2024

In a post on Thursday, Taran Adarsh also revealed that the first-week business of Hanu-Man is “higher than week 1” collection of Hindi versions of KGF: Chapter 1 and Kantara, calculated for the corresponding period. In his note, the expert shared: “Hanu-Man continues to perform best in mass pockets / Hindi heartland, which is adding weight to its total… Eyes ₹ 23 crore + biz in *Week 1*, an excellent total, which is higher than Week 1 of KGF [first part] and Kantara [both Hindi versions].”

Read the complete tweet here:

#HanuMan continues to perform best in mass pockets / #Hindi heartland, which is adding weight to its total… Eyes ₹ 23 cr+ biz in *Week 1*, an EXCELLENT TOTAL, which is HIGHER than *Week 1* of #KGF [first part] and #Kantara [both #Hindi versions].#HanuMan Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05… pic.twitter.com/G6YnbqOmjr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Hanu-Man found a fan in superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who shared a post praising the team. On Instagram Stories, she wrote: “The best kind of movies are those that make us feel like a kid again. The exciting visuals, cinematic highs, humour and magic all tied together with some amazing music, visuals and performances. This is the wizardry that Hanuman has unleashed on the big screen . Thank you for this @prasanthvarmaofficial Can't wait to see the next chapters of your universe unfold." On Teja Sajja's performance, Samantha wrote, "Teja sajja, boy did u surprise me … your comic timing, your innocence and amazing all-round performance as Hanumanthu was the heart of the film . The music and the vfx tied this amazing package so beautifully that it left me wanting more. Congratulations to the stellar cast @varusarathkumar.”

Hanu-Man has been written and directed by Prasanth Varma, and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment. It has been touted as the first Telugu-language superhero film.