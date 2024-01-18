Hanu-Man Box Office Collection Day 6: Higher Week 1 Total Than KGF And Kantara

A still from Hanu-Man. (courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Prashanth Varma'sHanu-Mancontinues to make waves at the box office. The week 1 report card of the film is finally here and Hanu-Man has passed with flying colours. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the first-week business of the film, which released on January 12, is “higher than week 1” collection of Hindi versions of KGF: Chapter 1 and Kantara during the corresponding period. Taran Adarsh announced the big news in a post on X (formerly Twitter). This is after on day 6, Hanu-Man minted ₹ 2.25 crore in Hindi version, informed the trade analyst. With this Hanu-Man's total collection now stands at ₹ 21.02 crore.

Sharing a poster featuring Hanu-Man's titular character played by Teja Sajja, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Hanu-Man continues to perform best in mass pockets / Hindi heartland, which is adding weight to its total… Eyes ₹ 23 crore + biz in *Week 1*, an excellent total, which is higher than Week 1 of KGF [first part] and Kantara [both Hindi versions]. Hanu-Man Friday 2.15 crore, Saturday 4.05 crore, Sunday 6.17 crore, Monday 3.80 crore, Tuesday 2.60 crore, Wednesday 2.25 crore. Total: ₹ 21.02 crore. India biz. Note: Hindi version. Telugu version in North India: Friday 24 lacs, Saturday 40 lacs, Sunday 45 lacs, Monday 28 lacs, Tuesday 17 lacs, Wednesday 15 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.69 crore.”

Hanu-Man clashed with other much-anticipated films like Captain Miller, Merry Christmas and Guntur Kaaram, but managed to hold its own in the Sankranti race. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a post on X [formerly Twitter], “Hanu-Man stands tall, finds appreciation and acceptance, both… Continues to set cash registers ringing on Day 5… Several Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres are FANTASTIC… Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.17 cr, Mon 3.80 cr, Tue 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 18.77 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version.”

Meanwhile, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Hanu-Man 2.5-stars. He wrote, “The first hour or so of the 158-minute movie is devoted to setting the stage for the grand transition - the man's extraordinary leap into the league of superheroes as the world knows them. It is only after 40 minutes of meandering through his light-hearted shenanigans and comic misadventures that Hanu-Man reaches the point from where the essential classic confrontation between good and evil can begin.”

Apart from Teja Sajja, Hanu-Man features Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Deepak Shetty and Vennela Kishore in important roles.