Hanu-Man Box Office Collection Day 10: Teja Sajja's Film Breaches Rs 200 Crore Mark

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Sunny__190998)

Prasanth Varma's film Hanu-Man is making a strong impression among movie enthusiasts. Headlined by Teja Sajja, the film performed well in its first weekend, and the numbers for the second weekend also indicate continued success. While sharing an update about the box office collection of Hanu-Man, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh expressed, “When box office numbers do the talking.” In an X (formerly known as Twitter) post, the film critic wrote, “Hanu-Man maintains an exceptional hold in weekend 2…The holiday in several states today [Mon] should further boost its biz…”

Sharing the box office figures, Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 2] Fri ₹ 2.05 crore, Sat ₹ 4.02 crore, Sun ₹ 5.25 crore. Total: ₹ 34.24 crore. #India biz. Note: Hindi version. #Boxoffice #Telugu version in #NorthIndia [Week 2]: Fri ₹ 9 lakh, Sat ₹ 15 lakh, Sun ₹ 18 lakh. Total: ₹ 2.19 crore.”

WHEN #BO NUMBERS DO THE TALKING ????????????…

⭐️ Weekend 1: ₹ 12.37 cr

⭐️ Weekend 2: ₹ 11.32 cr#HanuMan maintains an EXCEPTIONAL HOLD in Weekend 2… The holiday in several states today [Mon] should further boost its biz… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 4.02 cr, Sun 5.25 cr. Total: ₹… pic.twitter.com/q5FQU4R5U6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2024

Similarly, trade analyst Monabala Vijayaban also shared a detailed note about Hanu-Man's box office collection. On day 10, the film, based on a man who gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman, collected ₹23.91 crore, as per Manobala's tweet. With this, the Prasanth Varma film has entered the ₹200-crore club, with the total standing at ₹209.06 crore. In his post, Manobala said, “Hanu-Man hits ₹200 crore. Becomes the first film of 2024 to enter this elite club. The film is enjoying a dream run.”

Sharing the day-wise box office data of the film, the trade analyst added, “Day 1 - ₹ 21.35 crore, Day 2 - ₹29.72 crore [Including Additional Premieres], Day 3 - ₹24.16 cr, Day 4 - ₹25.63 crore, Day 5 - ₹19.57 crore, Day 6 - ₹15.40 crore, Day 7 - ₹14.75 crore, Day 8 - ₹14.20 crore, Day 9 - ₹20.37 crore, Day 10 - ₹23.91 crore, Total - ₹209.06 crore.”

#Hanuman WW Box Office



Hanuman HITS ₹200 cr



Becomes the FIRST film of 2024 to enter this elite club.



Film is enjoying a dream run.



Day 1 - ₹ 21.35 cr

Day 2… pic.twitter.com/DGWqD9mneu — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 22, 2024

Hanu-Man is getting love from fans and celebrities alike. Earlier, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a shout-out to the movie through Instagram Stories. She wrote, "The best kind of movies are those that make us feel like a kid again. The exciting visuals, cinematic highs, humour and magic all tied together with some amazing music, visuals and performances. This is the wizardry that Hanuman has unleashed on the big screen . Thank you for this Prasanth Varma. Can't wait to see the next chapters of your universe unfold."

Praising Teja Sajja, Samantha Ruth Prabhu added, "Teja Sajja, boy did u surprise me … your comic timing, your innocence and amazing all-round performance as Hanumanthu was the heart of the film.”

In addition to Teja Sajja, Hanu-Man stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai in key roles.