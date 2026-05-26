'Handsome In White Shirt, Blue Suit': Esha Deol Imagines How Dharmendra Would Have Looked With Padma Vibhushan

Dharmendra was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, with his wife Hema Malini accepting the award on his behalf at a ceremony in Delhi on Monday. The recognition acknowledged the veteran actor's long career in Indian cinema and his contribution to the industry. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Hema Malini, honouring Dharmendra's legacy and his work in films over more than six decades. Now, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter, Esha Deol, has written a note on Instagram.

About Esha Deol's Post

Esha took to Instagram and shared pictures showing Hema Malini accepting Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan award.



Esha's post read, "A moment of pride A moment of emotion. How we so deeply wished he was present today dressed in a crisp white shirt and blue suit looking as handsome as always with excitement of a young boy going to receive the prestigious award."

"Yesterday as my mother represented our family and received the award. And the youngest of us, Ahana, represented all the 6 of us, his children, & shed tears & clapped in honour of our father A man who we love, who we cherish, who we miss & who we proudly call our papa. Forever in our hearts," added Esha. Take a look at the post below:

Hema Malini opted for a pink saree for the event and looked graceful. Ahana Deol was seen breaking down while Hema Malini was receiving the award.

Ahead of the ceremony, Hema Malini spoke to NDTV and described the award as a long-overdue recognition of Dharmendra's contribution to Indian cinema and the country.

"Dharamji has been awarded the second highest award in the nation. And he really deserves it, maybe much earlier, but never mind," she told NDTV. "Dharamji is not just a legendary actor alone. He is a living institution of Indian cinema. Over six decades, he has reached the nation with his timeless performances, with simplicity, dignity and cultural values," she said, reflecting on his six-decade-long journey in films.



Also Read: Hema Malini Accepts Padma Vibhushan Honour For Dharmendra