Gully Boy's Doori Lives Through Ranveer Singh's Magic

Gully Boy's latest track Doori, also rapped by Ranveer Singh, is a hard-hitting truth about the dichotomies in the world we live. The song, written by Divine and Javed Akhtar, highlights the differences between people living in the same city and how they are distanced despite being so close. In the film, the song comes through a rapper from the slums of Mumbai who fights against all odds to become successful in the world of hip-hop. He contests against 'elitist' rappers to become successful and prove his mettle. The film's previous songs - Asli Hip Hop, Apna Time Ayega and Mere Gully Mein - were about the celebration of homegrown rap and hip-hop music but not Doori, which will compel you think about the contrasting facets of society.

Ranveer Singh has rapped six out of 18 songs from the music album of Gully Boy. Speaking about hip-hop, Ranveer Singh told news agency IANS in a previous interview that he has a "natural affinity towards it." He had said: "Hip-hop is something that's very alive inside me and always has been ever since I was a kid. I have a natural affinity and inclination towards it and I was thrilled to be in Zoya's (director Zoya Akhtar) film because I had always wanted to do such a film."

The plot of Gully Boy has been inspired by the lives and work of rappers Divine and Naezy, who've also contributed in the film's music album. Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin and it will open in cinemas on February 14.

