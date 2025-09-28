Gul Panag On Teaching Son Nihal About India: "Both Rishi And I Grew Up As Army Brats"

Actress Gul Panag, on Sunday, took to social media to share a heartwarming glimpse into how she and husband Rishi are nurturing their son Nihal's understanding of India's diverse cultures.

Drawing from their own childhoods as Army brats, the couple emphasized the importance of curiosity, openness, and real-life experiences. In her latest Instagram post, Gul shared how their Chennai trip during Onam turned into an immersive cultural experience, featuring traditional attire, a festive sadya, temple visits, sari shopping, and the South Indian board game Pallanguzhi.

The ‘Paatal Lok' actress shared a series of photos featuring her, husband Rishi and their son Nihal. Alongside it, she penned a lengthy note that read, “Both Rishi and I grew up as Army BRATS — forever on the move, changing schools and cities every few years. That life gave us a gift: adaptability, openness, and a deep, lived sense of India's cultural diversity. As parents, we often ask: how do we give Nihal even a fraction of that? How do we nurture curiosity and openness beyond what a textbook can offer?.”

“One way has been to travel with that intention. Recently, a long weekend aligned — and it happened to coincide with Onam, which while native to Kerala, is also celebrated with gusto in Chennai. Icing on the cake: Nihal had just learnt about it in school. We thought, what better way for him to connect the dots than to experience it in real life?.”

Gul Panag revealed how their hotel stay enhanced the experience, adding depth and authenticity to the cultural immersion. “They also introduced us to Pallanguzhi, a traditional South Indian two-player board game. What began as a curious lesson in an unfamiliar game quickly turned into laughter, competition, and discovery — and has now become the household's favorite pastime.”

On the work front, Gul Panag was recently seen portraying the wife of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the acclaimed series “Paatal Lok.” Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and created, written, and executive produced by Sudip Sharma, the show is produced under the banners of Clean Slate Filmz and Eunoia Films.

The series is currently streaming on Prime Video.

