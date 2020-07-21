Gul Panag Gave Her Week 'A Flying Start' With This Pic From An Altitude Of 10,500 Feet

Gul Panag shared this image. (courtesy gulpanag)

Actress Gul Panag, who also happens to be a pilot, shared a picture of herself from an altitude of 10,500 feet. Sharing the details about the picture on her Instagram profile on Monday, the 41-year-old actress revealed that the picture was taken during her first cross-country flight. She wrote in the caption: "About this picture, it's from my first solo cross country. Altitude 10,500 feet if I remember correctly. Flying VFR (obviously). Hoping I can follow that sliver of a river below because dead reckoning." Gul Panag, who is married to pilot Rishi Attari, obtained her private pilot's license in the year 2016. She began her post by writing "Happy Monday. Hope your week is off to a flying start."

The Dor actress gave her fans an idea of how her day began and she wrote: "The day started with my son waking me up with 'I love you mamma.' Fast forward to reaching my desk by 10.30 AM (post bathing child, self -feeding breakfast to child also feeding and walking dogs)." Gul Panag's post came with oodles of positivity. She added," Planned the week. Now to stick to the plan, but to also cater for the unknown, unexpected variables, be committed to your goals (and plans) and be flexible in your approach."

Gul Panag made her debut in Bollywood with the 2003 film Dhoop. She has been a part of films like Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. The former Miss India was last seen in the Anushka Sharma produced web-series Paatal Lok.

Gul Panag married her longtime boyfriend Rishi Attari in March 2011 in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Their son Nihal was born in the year 2018.