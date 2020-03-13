Gul Panag Didn't Get A New Lehenga For Her Wedding. Guess Who She Borrowed It From

Gul Panag shared this wedding throwback (courtesy gulpanag)

A part of actress Gul Panag's wedding anniversary celebrations spilled onto Instagram - she shared a few throwback memories from her shaadi album and they come with such interesting tales. Gul Panag and pilot Rishi Attari are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary this year. In the caption, Gul Panag revealed just how unique her wedding was - she recycled her mother's wedding lehenga for her own shaadi. "9 years. But actually many more. Wearing my mother's wedding lehenga, which she wore again at Sherbir Panag (Gul Panag's brother) and Keerat Kular's wedding (same wedding) 3 months ago. Picture 1," read a part of the Dor actress' post.

Talking about her wedding reception, Gul Panag said she wore her mother-in-law's wedding ensemble. "I did not get any 'wari or daaj' made. Wore mother-in-law's wedding outfit for our sangeet. Picture 2," she wrote for the second photo, in which Gul Panag can be seen cheering during a dance-off between her husband and friend, actress Koel Purie. "Also featuring HIM and Koel Purie doing a Bhangra meets squat dance off as Shraddha Sidhwani and dad watch. All recycled and reused."

It really was a wedding, Gul Panag!

On her wedding anniversary last year, the Dhoop actress wrote an elaborate note about how her wedding doli comprised ladki and ladkewale on Royal Enfield bikes. "I'm often asked about the doli or 'getaway vehicle'. The initial plan was to go on a bike. Since I was wearing my mother's lehenga, I was afraid of getting it stuck in the wheel. So the husband found a fabricator in Nangal who made side cars and ordered one. It arrived the night before the wedding. Husband, his brother Rustom Attari and Sher Panag were up all night attaching it to the bike (it's quite a task). We then got all our friends and family to ride Royal Enfield bikes as part of the procession...," she had written.

Gul Panag and Rishi Attari are parents to a baby boy, whom they've named Nihal. Gul Panag, a former Miss India, became a pilot in 2016. She joined Bollywood in 2003 and is best known for her roles in films such as Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2.