Gul Panag On Second Child: 'Want My Son Nihal To Have A Sibling'

Gul Panag with her son Nihal. (Image courtesy: gulpanag)

Highlights I feel it is very important to have a sibling bond: Gul Panag She made the announcement about Nihal a few months after his birth Gul Panag was recently seen in web-series The Family Man

Actress Gul Panag, who was recently seen in web-series The Family Man, told Hindustan Times that she knows the importance of having a sibling to bond with and she hopes to give her toddler son Nihal a sibling too. Gul Panag has always opted to keep personal life away from media scrutiny and she only made the announcement about Nihal a few months after his birth. Now, speaking to HT, Gul Panag said that she want her son to grow up with a sibling. "I share a very strong sibling bond with my brother who lives in Delhi. My husband has a sibling and they are closely knitted with each other. I feel it is very important to have a sibling bond. I will try my best to make sure that Nihal has a sibling to share a bond like this," she was quoted as saying.

When HT asked Gul Panag if she's thinking about adoption or surrogacy, the 40-year-old actress said, "I haven't thought about that yet but I'm sure to have Nihal have a sibling. Whether it is meant to be or not meant to be is something God can decide. I would like to have my son to have a sibling. How, when, where, I think time will tell."

Gul Panag, a former Miss India, married her longtime boyfriend Rishi Attari in March 2011 in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Their son Nihal was born in early 2018. Gul Panag debuted in Bollywood with 2003 film Dhoop and she followed it up with movies like Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2

Gul Panag also became a pilot like her husband in 2016 and she had a brief career in politics too.

