How Gul Panag Managed Bikers-Only Doli Without Ruining Wedding Lehenga 8 Years Ago

Gul Panag shared this wedding photo from 8 years ago (courtesy gulpanag)

Gul Panag and pilot Rishi Attari had a dhamakedaar wedding in Punjab in 2011. Eight years later on her anniversary, the actress recollected the high point of the wedding that was! Gul Panag tore off a page from her wedding diary and shared it with us. "8 years and counting," she began her post and added that since the idea was to enjoy to the fullest, Gul Panag and her then would be husband decided to take out the doli on Royal Enfield bikes: "I'm often asked about the doli or 'getaway vehicle'. The initial plan was to go on a bike. Since I was wearing my mother's lehenga, I was afraid of getting it stuck in the wheel. So the husband found a fabricator in Nangal who made side cars and ordered one."

Gul Panag's bikers-only doli comprised friends and family, which also included a 65-year-old member of her family: "It arrived the night before the wedding. Husband, his brother Rustom Attari and Sher Panag were up all night attaching it to the bike (it's quite a task). We then got all our friends and family to ride Royal Enfield bikes as part of the procession that included women riders (Simrit Kang, Simran Dhanoa and my bhoa, their mother, then 65-year-old) along with the doli. More pictures in stories."

"This ride was definitely the highlight," she added. From the pictures she shared on Instagram, looks like there was no customary rona dhona as the bride left her home. Instead, she was spotted cheering and flashing the victory sign.

In her post, Gul Panag also revealed that her mother had taken over as the organiser and the rituals were given fun twists. She recycled her mother's lehenga for the shaadi day: "I knew I wanted a wedding that was super fun, small and intimate. Had no idea how to go about it. Then when we attended Shruti Seth and Danish Aslam's wedding in Goa - we found our inspiration. Our primary goal was to enjoy the wedding with our loved ones. My mother was the 'wedding planner' and she executed our vision to perfection featuring every single custom with a fun twist! I wore my mother's lehenga for the wedding and my mother-in-law's for the sangeet."

Gul Panag and Rishi Attari are parents to a baby boy, whom they've named Nihal. Gul Panag, a former Miss India, became a pilot in 2016. She joined Bollywood in 2003 and is best known for her roles in films such as Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2.