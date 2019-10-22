Gul Panag Has Been Wearing This Dress Over 18 Years And The Internet Loves It

Gul Panag shared this picture. (Image courtesy: gulpanag)

Actress Gul Panag found a spot on the list of trends after she posted a picture of herself rocking one of her 18-year-old dresses. Earlier the actress trended big time after she had shared a picture of herself wearing a swimsuit, which she first wore 20 years ago but more on that later. Gul Panag, last seen in The Family Man, attended an event in Chennai, to which she wore a monochrome dress. "Down with those who say, 'You can't repeat a dress.' This dress is 18-years-old. And I've been repeating it for a while," Gul Panag wrote and she also shared the story of how it became one of her prized possessions. Gul Panag said that the dress was a gift from her husband Rishi Attari (her then boyfriend), who is a pilot.

"He got it for me in the year of the lord 2001. He was on a work trip to Seattle (to pick up and ferry back a new B737 from Boeing), when the delivery of the aircraft was in delayed. Indefinitely. A three-day trip turned into a 20-day trip. He had a lot of time at hand. He saw this dress in a store. It was way more than he could then afford. He had 15 days to think about it. Still bought it," Gul Panag added in the post.

Check out Gul Panag's post:

Gul Panag's Instafam had all nice things to say about the Dor actress reusing her old dress while some also praised her for maintaining the dress so well that it could be used so many years later. "And 18 years later you still are the most gorgeous," wrote one smitten fan.

Now, the aforementioned swimsuit post - Gul Panag juxtaposed a picture of herself wearing a monochrome swimsuit in 1999 and then in 2019, which took the Internet by storm. Social media users were stunned and many Instagram users showered compliments like, "You don't look like you have aged one bit' and 'gorgeous then and gorgeous now.'

Here's the viral post:

Gul Panag, former Miss India, has featured in Bollywood films such as Dor, Ab Tak Chhappan 2 and Rann. She is awaiting the release of Bypass Road, co-starring Neil Nitin Mukesh.

