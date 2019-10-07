Gul Panag's Pics In Same Swimsuit 20 Years Apart Leaves Fans Smitten

Gul Panag shared this picture. (Image courtesy: gulpanag)

Actress Gul Panag occupied a top spot on the list of trends on Monday after she shared a picture of herself on Instagram, which happens to be 20 years old. On Sunday, Gul Panag shared a collage, which features an old picture of her from 1999 in the same swimsuit, which she wore recently during her vacation in Maldives. Minutes after sharing the post, her fans flooded her post with comments saying, "she hasn't aged a bit in two decades" but more on that later. Instagramming the collage, Gul Panag wrote: "Then and now. Back in Maldives after twenty years! My Mark and Spencer swimsuit still going strong." Check it out:

Reacting to her post, Gul Panag's friends from the industry praised her look in the comments section. Delhi Crime actress Rasika Dugal wrote: "Wow. Inspiration!" while Rohit Roy commented: "No way!" Actress Maanvi Gagroo commented: "There's literally no difference!" while Ayushmann Khurrana just expressed his thoughts with an adorable heart emotion.

A screenshot of Maanvi, Ayushmann, Rasika and Rohit's comments on Gul Panag's post.

Gul Panag's Instafam also flooded the post with comments such as "Incredible!" and "Gorgeous then and gorgeous now." One user wrote: "Some people just never grow old," while another commented: "You are timeless!" One of her fans wrote in the comments section: "Omg you haven't changed a bit."

Apart from the aforementioned picture, Gul Panag also posted a series of photos from her vacation on Instagram. She shared another picture of her son Nihal, which she captioned: "A well-deserved break after what has been an incredibly busy last few months. Excellent weather. First day was spent with sun, sand, snorkelling with son."

On the work front, Gul Panag was last seen in Amazon Prime's web-series The Family Man, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee.

