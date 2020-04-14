Gul Panag's Son Nihal Adorably Interrupts Her During Her 'Quick' Workout Session. See Pics

Gul Panag shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Gul Panag's recent Instagram stories prove that it's really difficult to exercise at home with your kids by your side. The reason we are saying this is because the actress, on Tuesday, posted a couple of videos of herself working out at her home and showed us how her attempts to get a "quick workout" were adorably interrupted by her toddler son Nihal. In the clips, Gul Panag tries to complete her sets of push-ups before going live on Instagram when Nihal sits on her back and starts playing with her. Check out the screenshots of Gul Panag's Insta stories here:

Gul Panag married her longtime boyfriend Rishi Attari in March 2011 in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Their son Nihal was born in the year 2018. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress talked about having a second child and said: "I share a very strong sibling bond with my brother who lives in Delhi. My husband has a sibling and they are closely knitted with each other. I feel it is very important to have a sibling bond. I will try my best to make sure that Nihal has a sibling to share a bond like this."

Gul Panag made her debut in Bollywood with the 2003 film Dhoop. She went on to feature in movies like Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. The actress, who is a former Miss India, became a pilot like her husband in 2016. She had a brief career in politics too.