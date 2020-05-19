Paatal Lok's Gul Panag Currently Looks Like This (After 5 Weeks Of Work-Out, Managing House, Baby And Work From Home)

Highlights
- "Firstly, I exercise for sanity. Not vanity," wrote Gul Panag
- She shared a few photos of her toned mid-riff on Instagram
- Gul Panag also shared details of her work-out routine on Instagram
Actress Gul Panag, who stars in the recently released Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok, has been sharing glimpses of her work-out routine on her Instagram stories. Finally on Monday, she wrote about finding time to exercise between managing the house and working from home in two lengthy posts. Gul Panag wrote that the "when and where" of exercising is not important "because a small work-out is better than no work-out." The 41-year-old actress is often spotted doing push-ups in the kitchen, in between preparing meals, and also in the bedroom. Taking about fitness, Gul Panag wrote: "It appeared to be an insurmountable challenge to get anything done on that front in the early days. House, baby, two dogs. And work from home. But challenges it turns out are a good thing. Over the last five odd weeks I've grown fitter, stronger and leaner. Resting heart rate is back to 49-50 after a long time."
"Firstly, I exercise for sanity. Not vanity. It helps me deal with all that I have to do better," she added. Gul Panag's work-out routine includes high intensity exercises, push-ups, 100 surya namaskaars and "I try and do 100 floors (11 story building 9 times + 1 floor) once a week." Gul Panag, mother of two-year-old son Nihal, wrote: "I exercise in the bedroom with my son trying to join/prevent me." She added: "Having a spouse equally committed helps. We push each other on days when one doesn't feel like exercising." Gul Panag, a former Miss India, married her longtime boyfriend Rishi Attari in March 2011.
#Lockdownlearnings I want to start by expressing gratitude for this incredible opportunity that I got to get to know myself better. We are in what we hope is the tail end of the lockdown. Things however, are not likely to go back to the old normal anytime soon. So these learnings ( individual and collective are going to help). Fitness. It appeared to be an insurmountable challenge to get anything done on that front in the early days. House , baby , two dogs. And #wfh . But challenges it turns out are a good thing. Over the last 5 odd weeks I've grown fitter, stronger and leaner. Resting heart rate is back to 49-50 after a long time . A lot of folks have asked me what I did and what I do. Firstly I exercise for sanity . Not vanity . It helps me deal with all that I have to do better . I remain committed to the idea of doing something, everyday. Because a small workout is better than no work out . I aim to do a high intensity exercise for 15-20 min a day. I do 100 surya namaskaar. The next day HIIT for upper body using body weight only . Followed by HIIT for lower body . Plyometrics are a big part of my HIIT. I try and do 100 floors ( 11 story building 9 times + 1 floor) once a week. I basically repeat this routine every 4 days . I exercise in the bedroom with my son trying to join/prevent me . Or in the kitchen when cooking lunch . I'm not rigid about when and where . But ideally before lunch . I've learnt that I'm resilient and optimistic. And that I can improvise. Also, that I can choose to THRIVE instead of just survive. Eating right is a huge part . But more on that later
Gul Panag, who is mostly eating homemade pasta, veggies and delicious stuff made in her kitchen, had to add this disclaimer: "I had folks ask me how did I get fitter with all that I'm eating (duly chronicled in my stories - more for me really). Well, it's not what you eat, but how much of it you eat. But more on that later.
#lockdownlearnings So as I was saying . Fitness . Acknowledging that each day is going to be a challenge is a great start. It means I'm set up to look for solutions. Not excuses . I set a goal of 100 pushups for my self ( in 4-5 sets) at the start of lock down. My push up form improved. I now do what my Dad calls a classic push-up. Narrow stance arms flushed with body- targeting triceps ( for those bat wings ) . Earlier I did the relatively easier wider stance . This targets biceps and deltoids in addition to pectorals. I now mix up both forms . Have added raised leg as a variation thanks to @murgiii of @saltchennai . HIIT lower body workout involves jump squats , lunges and box jumps . I use a Tabata timer to maximum efficiency. HIIT lower body involves push-up jacks , mountain climbers and variations of pushups and dips. The third day I do 100 suryanamaskara ( there's an IGTV video I've uploaded ). It takes 28-30 minutes , leaves my spine supple and my skin flushed clean. Then I do stairs . Goal is 100 floors( details in previous post ). Sometimes I do 55 or 66 . Always a multiple of 11 as building where I live had 11 floors . Every 11 floors, I do the next 11 skipping one step which creates an inclined lunge. HE too is doing his thing . Although in a different league. Like 150 pushups in a go type . Having a spouse equally committed helps. We push each other on days when one doesn't feel like exercising. I had folks ask me how did I get fitter with all that I'm eating ( duly chronicled in my stories - more for me really ). Well, it not what you eat, but how much of it you eat . But more on that later. For now goal is clap push-ups.. P.S. #nofilter . Lots of sweat.
Gul Panag also became a pilot like her husband in 2016. In Paatal Lok, she plays the role of a housewife named Renu, who is the wife of a worn-out Delhi cop played by Jaideep Ahlawat.