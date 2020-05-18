Here's Where You've Seen Paatal Lok's Inspector Hathiram Before

Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from Paatal Lok. (courtesy sreedharpillai)

Highlights Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of Inspector Hathiram in 'Paatal Lok'

He has also starred in Netflix's 'Bard Of Blood'

Jaideep has starred in films such as Raazi, Khatta Meetha and others

Amazon Prime's newest mystery-thriller series Paatal Lok, which has been streaming since May 15, has been getting stellar reviews from critics for the storyline and most importantly, for the portrayal of the character Hathiram Choudhary by Jaideep Ahlawat. In Paatal Lok, Jaideep plays the role of a cynical Delhi cop who one day gets a chance to lead a high profile case, too big and important for his designation. Directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, Paatal Lok traces the journey of Inspector Hathiram Choudhary who follows the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong in the underworld. Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays the lead role in Paatal Lok, has been in the film industry for over a decade. Take a look at the noteworthy films that Jaideep has been a part of:

Aakrosh - Jaideep made his Bollywood debut with the 2010 action-thriller directed by Priyadarshan.In Aakrosh, Jaideep, who played the role of Pappu Tiwari, shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Khanna and Bipasha Basu.

Jaideep Ahlawat in Aakrosh.

Khatta Meetha - Jaideep played the role of a politician Sanjay Rana in this comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar. Directed by Priyadarshan, Khatta Meetha also starred Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan in the lead role.

Jaideep Ahlawat in Khatta Meetha.

Gangs of Wasseypur - Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of Shahid Khan - the patriarch of the Khan family, on whom the storyline of the film was based on. Directed by Anurag Kashyap,Gangs Of Wasseypur received numerous awards and accolades post its release in 2010. Jaideep Ahlawat's portrayal of Shahid Khan was widely accepted by the audience.

Jaideep Ahlawat in Gangs Of Wasseypur.

Commando: A One Man Army - Jaideep played the role of Amrit Kanwal, also knows as AK-47, in the 2013 action-thriller. Starring Vidyut Jammwal and Pooja Chopra, the film performed fairly at the box office.

Jaideep Ahlawat in Commando: A One Man Army.

Raees - Jaideep played the role of Nawab, a Mumbai-based gangster in the 2017 action-thriller. Directed by Rahul Dhokalia, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

Jaideep Ahlawat with Shah Rukh Khan.

Raazi - In Raazi, Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of Khalid Mir, a Research and Analysis Wing agent who mentored Alia Bhatt's character Sehmat Khan. In this film, Jaideep shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Rajit Kapur and Shishir Sharma.

Jaideep Ahlawat in Raazi.

Vishwaroopam II - Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of an antagonist - Salim, a terrorist, in the 2018 action-thriller. Vishwaroopam II, which was a sequel to the 2013 film Vishwaroopam, starred Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah.

Jaideep Ahlawat in Vishwaroopam II.

Besides films, Jaideep has also starred in web-series such as Bard Of Blood and Netflix's anthology film Lust Stories. In Bard Of Blood, Jaideep played the role of Shehzad Tanveer, an ISI agent. In Lust Stories, Jaideep played a pivotal role in Dibakar Banerjee's segment. Jaideep played the role of Sudhir, a businessman with whom Manisha Koirala's character Reena was having an extra-marital relationship.

Jaideep Ahlawat in Bard Of Blood.

Jaideep Ahlawat in Lust Stories.

Jaideep was last seen in Amazon Prime's web-series Paatal Lok. Produced by Anushka Sharma's production house Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok also stars Neeraj Kabi, Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Jagjeet Sandhu, Swastika Mukherjee and Vipin Sharma.