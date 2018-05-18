Guess Who Sagarika Ghatge Would Like To See As Husband Zaheer Khan Onscreen

Sagarika Ghatge would like to see Ranbir Kapoor play the role of her husband Zaheer Khan, if the cricketer's biopic was ever made, reports mid-day. The 32-year-old actress, who was present at a promotional event for her upcoming bilingual (Hindi- Marathi) film Monsoon Football, told the reporters that she thinks Ranbir is best suited to play Zaheer Khan onscreen. Given Ranbir Kapoor's versatility and his acting prowess, he seems to be a new favourite among filmmakers. Interestingly, the Rockstar actor is a part of Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir plays the titular role.
Highlights
- Sagarika Ghatge thinks Ranbir is perfect to play Zaheer Khan onscreen
- Sagarika married Zaheer Khan in November last year
- She was last seen in Irada
The Chak De! India actress earlier told mid-day that Zaheer Khan is the "centre of her world" and said that her love for the cricketer can be attributed to the couple's strong friendship. "Zaheer is the centre of my world. The love we have for each other stems from a great friendship and a deep connection. And rare Platinum is the perfect expression of the love I feel for my one and only," mid-day quoted her as saying.
Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan opted f or simple court marriage in November last year, which was followed by a grand reception which witnessed a grand union of Bollywood and cricket personalities.
CommentsSagarika Ghatge was last seen in the National Award-winning film Irada, which also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta and Sharad Kelkar. She has also featured in such as Miley Na Miley Hum and Rush.
Zaheer Khan was a part of the Indian cricket team for 14 years until he took retirement from international cricket in 2015.