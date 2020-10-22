Guess Who Banita Sandhu Can't Stop Staring At In These Pics?

Here are glimpses of Banita Sandhu's BTS moments, also featuring a furry friend

Guess Who Banita Sandhu Can't Stop Staring At In These Pics?

Banita Sandhu shared this photo (courtesy banitasandhu)

Highlights

  • Banita shared a few BTS shots on Instagram
  • "Can't stop stairing at you," Banita captioned her photos
  • Banita clarified that she deliberately wrote "stairing" as a pun
New Delhi:

Banita Sandhu, best known for her role in Shoojit Sircar's movie October, shared fun-filled glimpses of a photoshoot she was part of recently. Banita Sandhu, who lives in London, shared a bunch of BTS photos, sequencing them in an ROFL manner, which explains her caption. "Can't stop stairing at you," Banita captioned her photos, in which she can be seen admiring her furry friend - a kitty. In the comments section, Banita clarified that she deliberately wrote "stairing" because: "I was trying to be punny." Banita's photoshoot location was on a flight of chalk white stairs. For the photoshoot, Banita Sandhu dressed up in a colour-blocked ensemble from the studios of Loewe and accessorized with statement pieces from Aqwaa.

Here are glimpses of Banita Sandhu's BTS moments, also featuring a cat.

can't stop stairing at you pt. 2 😻

A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banitasandhu) on

Banita Sandhu, on her Instagram stories earlier, revealed she had the coronavirus and that she has returned to work commitments after recovery. Last month, Banita Sandhu was spotted holidaying in Spain, from where she shared stunning glimpses of her vacation diaries:

wish you were here

A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banitasandhu) on

well shaded 🌞

A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banitasandhu) on

thought this deserved longer than 24hr on the gram

A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banitasandhu) on

Banita Sandhu was introduced in Bollywood when Shoojit Sircar's October released in 2018. In the movie, Banita Sandhu co-starred with Varun Dhawan. Next year, Banita made her debut in Tamil cinema with Adithya Varma. Banita Sandhu has also featured in American sc-fi series Pandora and has starred in the English film Eternal Beauty. Banita has collaborated with Shoojit Sircar again for the upcoming movie Udham Singh, which casts Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

Comments
banita sandhubanita sandhu instagram

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india