'20 Mosquito Bites And Sunburn Later', Banita Sandhu Managed To Create This Styling Video

Still from Banita Sandhu's Instagram video (courtesy banitasandhu)

Highlights Banita Sandhu shared a styling video on Instagram

This was Banita Sandhu's first Reel on Instagram

She is currently holidaying in Spain

Actress Banita Sandhu, best known for her role in Shoojit Sircar's film October, shared an ROFL post recently, talking about her attempt at trying out Instagram's new Reel feature. The 22-year-old actress, who is currently having a ball in Spain, shared a fashion video about 'How to style a basic summer outfit' as her first Reel on Instagram and described her experience hilariously like this: "20 mosquito bites, sunburn and an overheated phone later... I finally made my first Reel! Let me know what you guys think in the comments." We think you did a good job, Banita Sandhu. The final look, complete with an oversized shirt, a tropical hat and a mini bag, turned out to be pretty cute. We like.

Here, take a look at Banita Sandhu's debut Reel here:

Meanwhile, here's how much fun Banita Sandhu is having in Marbella, Spain. "Summer loving," she captioned her holiday album, which comprises glimpses of some delicious pasta, postcard worthy photos of Marbella beaches, and of course Banita Sandhu's vacation mood.

This may be Banita Sandhu's first attempt at a styling video but her Instagram feed is actually a refreshing look-book of street-style outfits and fusion fashion. Here are some post-card worthy photos from all around London.

Banita Sandhu made her acting debut with Shoojit Sircar's 2018 film October, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan. Next year, Banita made her debut in Tamil cinema with Adithya Varma. Banita Sandhu has also featured in American sc-fi series Pandora and has starred in the English film Eternal Beauty.