Banita Sandhu Is Living Her Best Life In Spain. Pics From Her 'Beach Archives'

Actress Banita Sandhu, best known for her role in Shoojit Sircar's October, is living her best life in Spain, glimpses of which she has been sharing on her Instagram. TBH, Banita Sandhu's memories from Spain's Marbella are giving us major beach cravings. To make our holiday pangs worse, Banita recently added a bunch of stunning new photos to her Spain-special album and we can't even... From basking in the Spanish sun to soaking up the sea air and enjoying a gorgeous view of the sea to enjoying delicious meals, Banita Sandhu checked off it all from her holiday list. "Beach archives," she simply captioned her new album.

On Instagram, Banita Sandhu is a woman of a few words, letting her photos do most of the talking. For her sunbathing photo, sporting oversized sunglasses, she wrote: "Well shaded." Here are some more pages out of Banita Sandhu's vacation diaries.

Banita Sandhu, in a vacation kind of a mood, also attempted her first ever styling video from Spain and did a pretty good job. Her video was accompanied by this ROFL caption: "20 mosquito bites, sunburn and an overheated phone later... I finally made my first Reel! Let me know what you guys think in the comments."

Banita Sandhu made her acting debut with Shoojit Sircar's 2018 film October, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan. Next year, Banita made her debut in Tamil cinema with Adithya Varma. Banita Sandhu has also featured in American sc-fi series Pandora and has starred in the English film Eternal Beauty.