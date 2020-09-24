Guess The Celeb Who Answered Her Beach Craving With This Childhood Pic

Mandira Bedi shared this photo (courtesy mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi really has some impressive throwback photos in her khazana. The 48-year-old actress just joined a long list of celebs, who have been craving a good dose of Vitamin sea. We think a trip down memory lane reminded Mandira Bedi of how long she has stayed away from the beach. Sharing a blast from the past on Instagram, Mandira wrote: "The beach, the sun and the sand are calling out to me." Mandira is almost unrecognisable in the photo, which features a childhood memory - a pint-sized Mandira can be seen enjoying dessert at what appears to be a beach house. Here's the throwback memory, which made Mandira Bedi nostalgic.

Within hours, Mandira Bedi also shared a bunch of selfies, wearing a mask and a face shield, suggesting she is on the move. "So long," she wrote.

In the past, Mandira Bedi had shared more such childhood throwback photos to describe her moods. For example, this black-and-white photo with her mother Gita Bedi summed up her TGIF mood. "I can't stop smiling. I think I see a weekend approaching," she wrote.

Here are some more pages from Mandira Bedi's throwback diaries. She called herself a "toothy weirdo" in one of them.

Mandira Bedi is a fitness enthusiast and often trends for her intense work-out videos and her hacks to turn any situation into an exercise session. Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.