Into The Blue: Mandira Bedi Shares A Throwback From Maldives

Mandira Bedi might have been a day late in sharing a post on World Oceans Day, but we can't overlook the fact that her post is simply stunning. The actress, on Tuesday, posted a beautiful video on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen swimming in the deep blue waters of Maldives. Wearing a pastel-toned bikini and a pair of sunglasses, Mandira Bedi can be seen making the most of her me time in the throwback video. She captioned the video: "Oh! The ocean. Swimming in it or suspended above it... There's no place I'd rather be." She added the hashtag #TheMaldives to her post.

Meanwhile, Mandira Bedi has been keeping herself busy by working out and spending some quality time with her son Vir. She also helped her son with his art project and wrote: "Art project. 3D world with Vir. It turned out pretty cool. Swipe to see the finished project."

Mandira Bedi got married to Raj Kaushal in February, 1999. They welcomed their son Vir in 2011. In terms of work, she has featured in popular television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was last seen in the multilingual 2019 thriller drama Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.