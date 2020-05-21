Mandira Bedi's Throwback Pic Is Tempting Her To Grow Her Hair. 'But Then Again, No'

Mandira Bedi shared this image. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi just made our Thursday better. The 48-year-old actress just dropped an adorable throwback picture featuring herself on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instafam nostalgic. The picture is from a "hair commercial" that she "did a few years ago." In the picture, Mandira looks as stunning as ever in long hair. She can be seen dressed in a white outfit as she smiles with all her heart. Sharing the picture, Mandira wrote, "Throwback to a hair commercial I did a few years ago." Giving picture courtesy to photographer Jatin Kampani, Mandira further added, "Shot by Jatin Kampani." Referring to her short hair that Mandira is famously known for, she wrote, "Am almost tempted to grow my hair. But then again, no." Take a look at this throwback picture of Mandira Bedi here:

Mandira Bedi's throwback game is getting stronger by the day. The actress, in lockdown, is taking several trips down the memory lane and fishing out priceless throwback pictures. A few days ago, Mandira shared this then-vs-now picture collage of herself. "The mirror and it's 2 faces," she captioned the post. Take a look:

Here's another throwback picture featuring a pint-sized Mandira's "Saturday night" with her brothers. "Saturday night done right! Full tight! With my Bros," she wrote.

Mandira Bedi also keeps sharing glimpses of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile. Take a look:

On the work front, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was last seen in the 2019 thriller drama Saaho.