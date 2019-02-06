'Grow Up,' Ranveer Singh Told By Internet After Impromptu Stage Dive At Lakme Fashion Week Injures Some

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 06, 2019 15:29 IST
Ranveer Singh attempting a jump at the Lakme Fashion Week


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ranveer stage dived at the Lakme Fashion Week
  2. He was promoting his film Gully Boy
  3. Ranveer reportedly hurt members of the audience

Actor Ranveer Singh found himself at the receiving end of massive backlash on Twitter after his unexpected stage diving at the finale day of the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week. As per several articles published in Hindustan Times, News18 and NewsX, Ranveer's impromptu jump left several of his fans injured and hurt. After walking the ramp during the show, the 33-year-old actor upped the energy levels as he grooved to Apna Time Ayega from Gully Boy amidst a sea of fans. In videos and pictures going viral on social media, he can be seen fixing his hair and diving into an unprepared crowd of audience, reportedly leaving a few injured.

pmp32o7g

Ranveer Singh attempting a jump

2cngt51o

Ranveer Singh jumps into the crowd

While a section of Twitter criticised Ranveer for his mistimed jump as "publicity stunt", several tweets also claim that Ranveer's jump indeed hurt a few during the show. "My friend got a really bad sprain on his neck because of your stupid act. You are a married man now... Grow up a bit," read a tweet while another angry user added: "No civil sense in the guy. A public personality shouldn't be this careless, no? Could have badly hurt the people."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Here's a look at what really happened:

 

 

Meanwhile, a screenshot is being circulated by Ranveer's fans on the Internet, in which a message from the verified account of Ranveer Singh reads: "I will be mindful henceforth. Thank you for your love and concern." A section of the Internet is claiming that's Ranveer's response to the mishap when informed by a fan.

 

 

Earlier, Ranveer walked the ramp at the fashion gala while rapping Apna Time Ayega and Asli Hip Hop from Gully Boy. Ranveer introduced the collection GullyGen - collaboration between fashion label LoveGen and Team Gully Boy.

930b0a2

Ranveer Singh at the Lakme Fashion Week finale

In the past, Ranveer Singh had also stage dived at the music launch of Gully Boy in Mumbai. On the release day of Simmba in December, Ranveer visited movie theatres to check audience reactions and addressed the media atop huge film banners outside theatres.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy releases on February 14, in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt.

