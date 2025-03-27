<i>Ground Zero</i> First Poster: Emraan Hashmi Is Back In Action (Literally)

The first poster from Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film, Ground Zero, is finally out. The actor is all set to step into the role of a BSF Deputy Commandant in the project inspired by true events.

Dropped on Instagram by the makers on Thursday, the poster packs a punch with its intense vibe. In the image, the actor is dressed in a t-shirt and pants with his back turned to the camera.

But the real showstopper? The gun in Emraan's hand – hinting at some serious action ahead. The actor stands against a shattered wall with a chilling message: "Tujhe laai yaha teri maut hai fauji. Kashmir ka badla lega Ghazi."

In the backdrop, the haunting, mysterious landscape of Kashmir adds just the right amount of intensity to this high-stakes drama.

The side note reads, “The untold story of a mission that changed Kashmir forever. #GroundZero in cinemas on 25th April, 2025.”

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, Ground Zero is an action thriller inspired by a real-life BSF (Border Security Force) operation. The film follows Emraan Hashmi as a Deputy Commandant leading a two-year-long investigation into a high-stakes national security threat.

Earlier, Emraan Hashmi talked about how he was “blown out” after reading Ground Zero's script.

“I was blown away by the script. It's a chapter from the history of our national security and encapsulates the adage, truth is stranger than fiction. My first reaction was, ‘Did this really happen and if so, how is it that not too many people know about it?'” he told SCREEN.

Packed with themes of courage, sacrifice and the unseen battles fought by those protecting the nation, Ground Zero promises a gripping ride.

Excited for a sneak peek? The teaser will be attached to Salman Khan's Sikandar, releasing in theatres on March 30.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero is set to hit the cinema screens on April 25.