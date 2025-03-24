Emraan Hashmi On <i>Jannat</i> Co-Star Javed Sheikh's Claim That He Was Rude On Set: "We Were Never Friends"

Emraan Hashmi, who is celebrating his 46th birthday today, recently reacted to the claim, made by his Jannat co-star Javed Sheikh in an interview with The Indian Express. The Pakistani actor said in a recent interview that Emraan was rude to him on set.

Responding to the claim, Emraan Hashmi shared that he didn't remember any specific incident of rift. "It's bizarre! I was in my 20s then, and he is not my age, so we were never friends. I didn't hang out with him, but I don't remember anything like what he is saying happening," he told The Indian Express.

"I don't know what Javed sahab took back with him, but it is definitely something he has held on to for 16-17 years. As far as I'm concerned, it's a giant comedy of errors that has snowballed into something I know nothing about."

Javed Sheikh recently appeared in a Ramadan Transmission with Omer Shahzad and Arsala on Aaj Entertainment's YouTube channel where he talked about Emraan's "rude behaviour." The Pakistani actor shared that he agreed to do the film as Mahesh Bhatt approached him but he never met Emraan before signing the film.

Emraan Hashmi and Javed Sheikh, finally, met at Newlands Cricket Stadium in South Africa.

"I tried to shake hands with him but noticed a very cold response from his side. He shook hands dismissively and even turned his face away, which really irked me. I thought, 'Big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan respect me so much, call me Javed Ji, and this young guy has this attitude. What does he think of himself?' When he (Emraan) arrived, I did the rehearsal but didn't bother to even look at him. In the days that followed, as we completed filming, I did not talk to him at all," he added.

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Ae Watan Mere Watan.