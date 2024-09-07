<i>Greatest Of All Time</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report On Vijay's Film

Vijay has been basking in the success of his latest offering, Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). The movie hit the screens on September 5. On Day 1, the action entertainer minted ₹ 43 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. The film earned around 24.75 Cr India net on its second day for all languages. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ajmal Ameer, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, and Prashanth in key roles. It is bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram's AGS Entertainment while its music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film revolves around a retired secret agent who returns to work for one last mission. Vijay is playing the double role of both the father and the son.

Trisha Krishnan who has a special dance sequence with Vijay in GOAT watched the first-day first-show in a theatre in Chennai. As per a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Galatta, the actress was seen entering the movie hall. She was dressed in a white T-shirt and denim jeans. Trisha was all smiles as she met with the paparazzi. She was accompanied by AGS Entertainment's CEO Archana Kalpathi.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave GOAT 2.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, “Vijay, fleshing out two distinct characters, one greying and steely, the other callow and obdurate, and both carrying scars past events, makes up for whatever the film lacks in terms of logic and flow. That is the sort of rescue act that he has pulled off so often this millennium that it has stopped surprising his critics. His fans, of course, will find no reason to feel shortchanged with what The Greatest of All Time in generous proportions." Click here to read the full review.

Vijay's last on-screen appearance was in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. This year, the actor made his foray into politics by launching his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.