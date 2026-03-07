Rs 2,500 Per Month For Women Among Vijay's "Sample" Election Promises

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay announced 12 "sample" poll promises aimed at women voters ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Addressing supporters, Vijay said the announcements were only "sample promises", indicating that more schemes would be unveiled in the future.

Many of the promises mirror welfare schemes already implemented by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, including monthly financial assistance for women heads of families, free bus rides and marriage assistance with gold.

To counter recent welfare measures announced by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Vijay said that if TVK forms the government, Rs 2,500 per month will be given to women heads of families, excluding households of state and central government employees.

Targeting homemakers, Vijay introduced the "Annapoorni Super 6 Scheme," under which six free LPG cylinders will be provided annually to families.

For young women, Vijay announced the "Annan Seer Scheme," under which 8 grams of gold and a quality silk saree will be given to women at the time of marriage.

Focusing on education, Vijay unveiled the "Kamarajar Education Scheme," named after former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj. The scheme proposes Rs 15,000 in financial assistance every year to mothers or guardians to prevent children from discontinuing their education.

Vijay also promised free bus travel for women across Tamil Nadu in all state government-run buses, expanding the existing scheme which currently applies only to certain buses and routes.

Focus on Women's Safety

Highlighting women's safety, Vijay proposed forming a "Rani Velunachiyar Force," named after the historic queen Velu Nachiyar. The force would deploy 500 teams equipped with body cameras to ensure women's safety across the state. He also proposed setting up fast-track special courts for crimes against women to ensure speedy justice.

Other safety measures announced include smart panic buttons in public transport, including share autos, emergency response within five minutes, elimination of dark spots through CCTV cameras and improved lighting, and the establishment of state-of-the-art command centres to monitor women's safety.

Vijay also announced a scheme targeting pregnant women, under which newborn babies will receive a free gold ring along with a baby welcome kit containing protein powder, baby soap, baby oil, mosquito nets and diapers.

During his speech, Vijay criticised the DMK government led by M. K. Stalin, accusing it of corruption in welfare allocations and alleging that 20% commissions go to the Chief Minister and 10% to cabinet ministers from government budget allocations.

Vijay also briefly addressed the ongoing divorce controversy, urging his supporters not to worry about his personal life.

He said some issues were ongoing but asked supporters not to be upset over them and to focus instead on people's issues, adding that he would take care of the matter.

Meanwhile, women supporters of Vijay welcomed the announcements and said his personal life would not affect their political support.