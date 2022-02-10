'Gratitude Hai Meri Feeling': Sunil Grover Thanks His Well-Wishers, Post Heart Surgery

Sunil Grover posted this. (Image courtesy: whosunilgrover)

Highlights Sunil Grover shared a tweet

"Meri chal rahi hai healing," wrote Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover featured in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

In a social media post on Thursday, actor-Comedian Sunil Grover, who recently underwent bypass surgery after a minor heart attack, expressed gratitude to his well-wishers. Sharing a tweet, Sunil wrote: "Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali! (Brother, treatment is done, I am healing now, thank you for your prayers, I am feeling grateful! Please clap your hands!) The 44-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute last week and he underwent the medical procedure on January 27. He was also found to be COVID-positive. An angiography done some days later found three arteries blocked after which Mr Grover underwent four bypass surgeries, reported PTI.

See Sunil Grover's tweet here:

Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing,

Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling!

Thoko taali! — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) February 10, 2022

On Wednesday, news agency PTI reported that Sunil Grover was well on his way to recovery. A source told PTI that "He had a heart surgery and the patient is absolutely fine now. He should be discharged soon. We can't divulge any more information about his health."

Sunil Grover, a household name among TV fans. The actor featured in shows like Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, where he played characters such as Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. Mr Grover also starred in Kanpur Wale Khuranas.

Sunil Grover's upcoming films include Bharat, opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Mr Grover also featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy drama Pataakha, co-starring Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra. He also had brief roles in Aamir Khan's blockbuster 2008 film Ghajini, Akshay Kumar's film Gabbar Is Back and The Legend of Bhagat Singh.