Grammy 2025: The Beatles' Last Song, Restored Using AI, Bags Two Nominations

Nearly 50 years after their split, The Beatles have been nominated for two Grammys, thanks to the power of artificial intelligence (AI). The group's last song, Now And Then, which was restored last year, has been nominated for the Record of the Year category. It is competing against tracks such as Texas Hold 'Em by Beyonce, Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter, 360 by Charli XCX, Birds of a Father by Billie Eilish, Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar, Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan and Fortnight by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone.

Additionally, the song has also earned a nomination for Best Rock Performance, where it is up against Beautiful People (Stay High) by The Black Keys, The American Dream Is Killing Me by Green Day, Gift Horse by IDLES, Dark Matter by Pearl Jam and Broken Man by St. Vincent.

Singer Paul McCartney has referred to Now And Then as “the last Beatles song,” CNN reported.

Now And Then was written by the late John Lennon, who died in 1980, and features his original vocals recorded in 1970. These vocals were preserved and enhanced using artificial intelligence. The song also includes new instrumentation from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two surviving members of The Beatles, alongside guitar recordings by George Harrison from the 1990s. George died in 2001.

The nominations for Now And Then mark the first time since the late 1990s that The Beatles have received Grammy nominations. The group won three Grammys in 1997, including Best Music Video (Long Form) for The Beatles Anthology, Best Music Video (Short Form) and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for Free as a Bird.

In addition to these three, The Beatles received the Best New Artist award in 1965. In 1967, they won Album of the Year for Revolver, and in 1968, the group earned Best Contemporary Album for Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. In total, the band has received seven Grammys to date.

The 67th Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The nominations were announced on Friday. Click here to check out the full list of nominations.