Govinda And Wife Sunita Ahuja Are Now '35 Years Young.' See Anniversary Post

It's Govinda's 35th anniversary and he greeted his wife Sunita Ahuja with a post on Instagram. The actor shared a picture of himself and his wife with a colourful backdrop. In the picture, Sunita can be seen adorably hugging Govinda as they struck a pose for the camera. Govinda and Sunita got married on March 11, 1987. The couple have a daughter named Tina Ahuja, who is 30-years-old, and a son named Yashvardan Ahuja. Govinda accompanied the post with hashtags "happy anniversary" and "35 years young." Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a heart emoji in the comment section while Aarti Singh, who is Govinda's niece, wrote, "happy happy anniversary" with multiple heart emojis. Here's the post we're talking about:

Sunita Ahuja shared the pictures of their anniversary celebration in the wee hours of Thursday. She gave us a glimpse of their anniversary cake and the guests. Take a look:

Govinda, who often shares pictures of his wife on his Instagram account, shared this picture from their Sri Lanka diaries:

Calling Sunita his "lady love," Govinda shared this picture:

Earlier, Govinda took the "boss lady" out for shopping and posted a picture on Instagram.

These photographs are from their Dubai diaries:

Govinda called it a "#forever" love.

Here's a picture of Govinda and Sunita with their kids:

On the work front, Govinda was last seen in 2019's film Rangeela Raja. He has also featured in several blockbuster films including Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Dulhe Raja, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Jodi No 1 and many more.